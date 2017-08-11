Arrest made in connection with Antioch bank robbery

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A cancer patient says a Southwest Airlines employee went above and beyond to help track down her missing luggage that contained important medication.More >>
Music superstar Glen Campbell has been laid to rest in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas.More >>
A 17-year-old senior was arrested for having a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his car at Hillsboro High School, according to police.More >>
Metro Police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a robbery on Thursday in Antioch.More >>
Jack Byrd III is running for the open Metro Council seat in Antioch. A video now circulating on social media shows him using a stun gun on a campaign sign for Mayor Megan Barry, all while someone else records.More >>
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire just before 1:00 a.m. on August 10 at Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
Until now, the miracle of organ donation has relied on an ice cooler. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of eight centers in the country that will get to test a “heart in the box.”More >>
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >>
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
A high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill was hit in the head by the log and died Thursday, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
While the Wilson family is celebrating the gift of life, they are also sending their condolences to two other families grappling with loss.More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>
A Georgia woman learned the hard way that you should never put your feet on the dashboard while riding shotgun.More >>
