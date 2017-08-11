Arrest made in connection with Antioch bank robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Arrest made in connection with Antioch bank robbery

John Allender, 61, was arrested in connection with a robbery at 5/3 Bank in Antioch on Thursday. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) John Allender, 61, was arrested in connection with a robbery at 5/3 Bank in Antioch on Thursday. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Metro Police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a robbery on Thursday in Antioch.

Police said John Allender was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Murfreesboro for the robbery of a 5/3 Bank branch at 1311 Bell Road just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Allender is alleged to have handed a teller an envelope on which he had written his money demand. The teller complied and the robber fled the bank with cash.

