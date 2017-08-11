Apartment fire in South Nashville possibly caused by electrical - WSMV Channel 4

Apartment fire in South Nashville possibly caused by electrical issues

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire just before 1:00 a.m. on August 10 at Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike.

The fire erupted after a dump truck was picking up a dumpster and struck one of the power lines. The wires sparked, caught fire, and spread to the building.

After firefighters put out the fire and electrical crews replaced the wire, the fire sparked again.

Residents made it out safe with no injuries.

