Apartment fire in South Nashville possibly caused by electrical issues

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire just before 1:00 a.m. on August 10 at Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike.More >>
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire just before 1:00 a.m. on August 10 at Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
Until now, the miracle of organ donation has relied on an ice cooler. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of eight centers in the country that will get to test a “heart in the box.”More >>
Until now, the miracle of organ donation has relied on an ice cooler. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of eight centers in the country that will get to test a “heart in the box.”More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Franklin police are searching for two young women accused of trying to run over officers during a getaway on Thursday night.More >>
Franklin police are searching for two young women accused of trying to run over officers during a getaway on Thursday night.More >>
Was an alleged rape victim at Brentwood Academy told to turn the other cheek by school administration? A lawsuit says yes, but the headmaster says absolutely not.More >>
Was an alleged rape victim at Brentwood Academy told to turn the other cheek by school administration? A lawsuit says yes, but the headmaster says absolutely not.More >>
Many in a community thought they could trust a familiar face with their life savings. Now, the man has pleaded guilty in federal court in a $43-million investment scheme.More >>
Many in a community thought they could trust a familiar face with their life savings. Now, the man has pleaded guilty in federal court in a $43-million investment scheme.More >>
There are growing tensions between faculty and administrators at Tennessee Tech University.More >>
There are growing tensions between faculty and administrators at Tennessee Tech University.More >>
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >>
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >>
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
A Georgia woman learned the hard way that you should never put your feet on the dashboard while riding shotgun.More >>
A Georgia woman learned the hard way that you should never put your feet on the dashboard while riding shotgun.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
A high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill was hit in the head by the log and died Thursday, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill was hit in the head by the log and died Thursday, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Kentucky police arrested a woman who they say poured gasoline on her husband and then lit him on fire.More >>
Kentucky police arrested a woman who they say poured gasoline on her husband and then lit him on fire.More >>