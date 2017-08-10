'Heart in a box' gets trial at Vanderbilt hospital

Until now, the miracle of organ donation has relied on an ice cooler.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of eight centers in the country that will get to test a “heart in the box.”

It’s a transportable piece of equipment that allows doctors to monitor a donated organ before it’s given to a transplant recipient.

They’ll now have enough time to make sure the organ is performing the way it needs to before rushing into an operation.

“It really gives people choice,” said Dr. Ashish Shah with Vanderbilt. “There’s time, and you can decide whether or not that particular organ is right for you at that right moment. And if not, we have time to be able to pivot and get it to somebody else who needs it.”

“Heart in a box” has had great success in Australia and Europe.

Vanderbilt’s first clinic trial with the equipment will be sometime in October.

