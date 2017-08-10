Police: Girl's death being investigated as homicide

Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Yhoana Arteaga was found dead inside her family’s mobile home in the 1200 block of Old Dickerson Pike.

Police said Yhoana’s mother had lunch with her daughter around 12:30 p.m. before going to work. She had communicated with Yhoana as late as 5:30 p.m.

Her mother returned home around 6:30 p.m. and found her daughter in distress. She called 911. Crews arrived on the scene and pronounced Yhoana deceased.

Detectives are working to find out who Yhoana was with between the time she had lunch with her mother and when she was found dead.

