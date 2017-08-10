Police: Girl's death being investigated as homicide

Until now, the miracle of organ donation has relied on an ice cooler. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of eight centers in the country that will get to test a “heart in the box.”More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Franklin police are searching for two young women accused of trying to run over officers during a getaway on Thursday night.More >>
Was an alleged rape victim at Brentwood Academy told to turn the other cheek by school administration? A lawsuit says yes, but the headmaster says absolutely not.More >>
Many in a community thought they could trust a familiar face with their life savings. Now, the man has pleaded guilty in federal court in a $43-million investment scheme.More >>
There are growing tensions between faculty and administrators at Tennessee Tech University.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation revealed how Lt. Col. Stephen Jaco was able to keep his high rank and military pay with the Tennessee National Guard, despite being convicted of a DUI and possession of a handgun under the influence two years ago.More >>
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
Kentucky police arrested a woman who they say poured gasoline on her husband and then lit him on fire.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
