Police: Autopsy confirms 12-year-old girl was murdered

Yhoana Arteaga was found dead in her family's mobile home Thursday night. (WSMV)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.

An autopsy performed Friday confirmed Yhoana Arteaga was murdered Thursday evening inside her family’s mobile home in the 1200 block of Old Dickerson Pike.

Police said Yhoana’s mother had lunch with her daughter around 12:30 p.m. before going to work. She had communicated with Yhoana as late as 5:30 p.m.

Yhoana was found dead by her mother and other family members around 6:45 p.m.

Police said Yhoana suffered trauma unrelated to gunfire or laceration/stabbing, but could not provide further details due to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are working to find out who Yhoana was with between the time she had lunch with her mother and when she was found dead.

Detectives are pursuing leads in this case. Police are asking anyone who saw a suspicious person in or near the 1200 block of Old Dickerson Pike, or anyone with information about Yhoana’s murder to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police said Yhoana was registered at Liberty Collegiate Academy, a charter school. She had not been at school this week after injuring her leg while roller skating.

The school issued a statement on its Facebook page:

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.