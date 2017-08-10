Police: Shoplifting suspects tried to run over officers

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects. (Source: Franklin PD)

Franklin police are searching for two young women accused of trying to run over officers during a getaway on Thursday night.

Police said the two suspects were shoplifting in the Cool Springs area when they tried to run over several officers in the parking lot of Academy Sports and Outdoors on Mallory Lane.

The two women were driving a stolen black Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.

