Video shows Metro Council candidate tasing campaign sign

Jack Byrd III is running for the open Metro Council seat in Antioch.

A video now circulating on social media shows Byrd using a stun gun on a campaign sign for Mayor Megan Barry, all while someone else records.

Questionable pictures are also circulating online. They show Byrd with the ambassador award given to him in 2015 by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

News 4 showed the images and video to voters. Some are not bothered.

"I mean, we've all done stupid stuff where we take pictures and act a fool," said one voter.

Others are downright appalled.

"I think that's repulsive," said a District 33 voter.

"He's not fit for office," said District 33 voter Charles Allen.

"It's just very immature and not something you would expect from somebody who is asking us to trust with our big decisions in our community," Megan Bowden said.

This isn't the first time News 4 has reported on Byrd. We were the first to report he's also under indictment in Giles County for alleged extortion.

“I am very confident that the legal system will vindicate me,” Byrd said about that in June.

Byrd denied our request for an interview on Thursday. Instead he sent a statement saying:

In this age, anyone running for office realizes their life will be put under a microscope and social media gives the opportunity for any event or photo can be edited to be taken out of context, as is the case here. I’m frankly disgusted anyone would use Mayor Barry to score political points while she’s grieving a tragedy. This race for Metro Council 33 has become exceedingly dirty and my opponents are clearly desperate in these last few days, but I remain focused on talking to individual voters about their concerns for our neighborhoods.

"I mean if he's an elected official he shouldn't be doing anything like that," Allen said.

Mayor Barry's office didn't want to comment on the video, but the Davidson County Sheriff's Office did release a statement regarding the photos saying:

It is clear from these pictures, former employee Jack Byrd, does not display the character necessary to be the recipient of our Ambassador Award. Although we have not acknowledged him as the winner for years now, it’s apparent he was never deserving of the recognition. This annual award is given to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employee who shows an unmatched commitment to community volunteer service and who also represents the sheriff’s office in an exemplary manner. His blatant disregard for the Ambassador Award, as shown in these photos, is shameful.

Metro Vice Mayor David Briley also reacted with a statement:

It's up to the citizens of District 33 to select the person they feel will best represent them. No matter whom they select, I will expect the new District 33 member to conduct himself or herself both ethically and with decorum. Any failure to do so will be handled appropriately.

Byrd is running against Antoinette Lee and Tim Herndon for the district 33 seat.

Early voting ended Thursday. The election is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.