Solar eclipse is something to see and sell

Local businesses see the upcoming total solar eclipse as an opportunity. Posters, t-shirts, post cards and more are already on shelves around Nashville.

Brandon Jones at Yazoo Brewery is busy this week waxing and labeling a new batch of brew that’s out of this world. It’s called Space and Time, blended only with celestial hops called Aurora, Polaris and Southern Star.

“All sorts of really cool names like that,” Jones said.

Four-hundred bottles have been crafted so far to celebrate the solar eclipse over Nashville.

“So those hops are a different ingredient, each one with a different character,” Jones said. “Some citrusy grapefruit, other black pepper licorice to it.”

It’s Yazoo’s way to get in the game. Just because it all happens hundreds of thousands of miles up in the sky doesn’t mean they can’t do their part down on the ground.

“I don’t think I’ll be around for the next eclipse. Maybe I’ll pass the recipe down to someone else,” Jones said.

According to the Adventure Science Center’s astronomer, the next eclipse in this area won’t happen until 2556.

