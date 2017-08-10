Solar eclipse is something to see and sell

Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
Jack Byrd III is running for the open Metro Council seat in Antioch. A video now circulating on social media shows him using a stun gun on a campaign sign for Mayor Megan Barry, all while someone else records.More >>
After months of waiting, 911 calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires were finally released to News 4 this week.More >>
For the first time, we are hearing the emotional pleas for help from those trapped by the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
Metro police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bellevue.More >>
Local businesses see the upcoming total solar eclipse as an opportunity. Posters, t-shirts, post cards and more are already on shelves around Nashville.More >>
A man who was allegedly shot by his son last month has died, Metro police said Thursday.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >>
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
A woman has been accused of pretending to be a doctor and falsely claiming her preschool-age son had terminal cancer so he could receive unnecessary hospital care and opioids.More >>
