Tigers to open hoops season at Kansas

Tennessee State men’s basketball head coach Dana Ford announced the 2017-18 schedule on Thursday.

This year’s slate is highlighted by road games at Kansas, Texas and Purdue, among others.

"We are excited about this year's list of games and opponents, which includes opening the season at historic Allen Fieldhouse," Ford said. "We believe that our non-conference slate of games will prepare us for a challenging Ohio Valley Conference season."

Beginning year four of Ford’s tenure in Nashville, the Tigers open on the road at Kansas on Nov. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. The team’s home opener at the Gentry Center is set for Nov. 13 versus Reinhardt with the first Ohio Valley Conference game scheduled for Dec. 28 at UT Martin.

TSU kicks off the season with 11 non-conference games before an expanded 18-game OVC slate for a total of 29 regular season contests. Over the course of the season, the Tigers will play 14 times at the Gentry Center and 15 road games. A total of nine of TSU’s games are against teams that played in postseason last year (NCAA, NIT or CIT) including five from the NCAA Tournament - Kansas, Purdue, Middle Tennessee, Jacksonville State (2x).

Other key non-conference dates include a home showdown with Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee on Nov. 18 and back-to-back road tests at Texas on Dec. 18 and Purdue on Dec. 21. In league play, the Tigers take on OVC regular season champion Belmont at home on Feb. 8 and on the road on Feb. 24 with tilts against OVC Tournament champion Jacksonville State set for Jan. 4 (home) and Feb. 10 (away).

The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. will run Feb. 28-March 3.

Tennessee State is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, most recently posting a 17-13 mark in 2016-17. The Tigers have won 37 games over the last two seasons, tied for the third most in a two-year span in the program’s Division I history.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Regular Season Games

11 Non-Conference Games

18 OVC Games

14 Home Games

15 Road Games

5 Games versus NCAA Tournament Teams (Jacksonville State - 2x, Kansas, Purdue, Middle Tennessee)

NON-CONFERENCE BREAKDOWN

Big 12 (2) – Kansas, Texas

Big Ten (1) - Purdue

Conference USA (1) – Middle Tennessee

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (1) - North Carolina A&T

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (1) – Canisius

Atlantic Sun (2) – Kennesaw State, Lipscomb

SWAC (1) – Alabama State

Non-Division I (2) – Reinhardt, Fisk

OVC OPPONENTS IN THE 2016-17 POSTSEASON

Belmont – NIT Second Round, Defending OVC Regular Season Champion

Jacksonville State – NCAA Tournament First Round, Defending OVC Tournament Champion

UT Martin – CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament Second Round

KEY DATES

Season Opener: Nov. 10, 2017 at Kansas

Home Opener: Nov. 13, 2017 vs. Reinhardt

Ohio Valley Conference Opener: Dec. 28, 2017 at UT Martin

OVC Tournament: Feb. 28 – March 3, 2018 (Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.)

