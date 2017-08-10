Tigers to open hoops season at Kansas

Tennessee State men’s basketball head coach Dana Ford announced the 2017-18 schedule on Thursday.
This year’s slate is highlighted by road games at Kansas, Texas and Purdue, among others.
"We are excited about this year's list of games and opponents, which includes opening the season at historic Allen Fieldhouse," Ford said. "We believe that our non-conference slate of games will prepare us for a challenging Ohio Valley Conference season."
Beginning year four of Ford’s tenure in Nashville, the Tigers open on the road at Kansas on Nov. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. The team’s home opener at the Gentry Center is set for Nov. 13 versus Reinhardt with the first Ohio Valley Conference game scheduled for Dec. 28 at UT Martin.
TSU kicks off the season with 11 non-conference games before an expanded 18-game OVC slate for a total of 29 regular season contests. Over the course of the season, the Tigers will play 14 times at the Gentry Center and 15 road games. A total of nine of TSU’s games are against teams that played in postseason last year (NCAA, NIT or CIT) including five from the NCAA Tournament - Kansas, Purdue, Middle Tennessee, Jacksonville State (2x).
Other key non-conference dates include a home showdown with Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee on Nov. 18 and back-to-back road tests at Texas on Dec. 18 and Purdue on Dec. 21. In league play, the Tigers take on OVC regular season champion Belmont at home on Feb. 8 and on the road on Feb. 24 with tilts against OVC Tournament champion Jacksonville State set for Jan. 4 (home) and Feb. 10 (away).
The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. will run Feb. 28-March 3.
Tennessee State is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, most recently posting a 17-13 mark in 2016-17. The Tigers have won 37 games over the last two seasons, tied for the third most in a two-year span in the program’s Division I history.
BY THE NUMBERS
NON-CONFERENCE BREAKDOWN
OVC OPPONENTS IN THE 2016-17 POSTSEASON
KEY DATES
