Lipscomb releases upcoming hoops schedule - WSMV Channel 4

Lipscomb releases upcoming hoops schedule

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On the heels of the first 20-win season in over a decade, the Lipscomb men’s basketball team is set to try to make it back-to-back seasons with 20-plus wins with the announcing of the 2017-18 schedule.

“We're looking forward to another exciting, challenging nonconference schedule,” said Lipscomb head coach Casey Alexander.  “A new series with sister school Abilene Christian and our first ever series with Navy are exciting additions to the schedule.  Also, playing four, Power-5 programs, will force us to grow up quickly, but also serves as a great opportunity to make some national noise much like our win at Missouri did last year.”

The Bisons will make trips to take on Alabama, Purdue, Tennessee and Texas during the nonconference slate. Alexander is also excited to take on the always challenging ASUN Conference portion of the schedule hoping to build in a 2016-17 season that saw his club finish with the best league winning percentage in school history.

“The ASUN is improving every year and I expect that trend to continue.  We're making great progress toward moving our way to the top and we'd like to see that trend continue by building off of last season's second-place finish.  We're really excited about the potential of this team, but nothing really matters until you play the games.”

Herd notes:

  • The annual "Battle of the Boulevard" contests will take place Nov. 27 at Belmont and Dec. 4 at Allen Arena. 
  • With 16 road contests, Lipscomb will travel 6,763 miles this season with the longest distance being the 782 mile trip to take on Abilene Christian for the first time.
  • The Bisons will also take on first-time opponents Navy and Florida College.
  • The Purple and Gold will take on Purdue for the first time since the 2007-08 season when the Boilermakers escaped with a 66-62 win. The trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide is also a rare one with the last contest between the two teams coming in 2010.
  • The Bisons return to Thompson-Boling Arena for the second-straight season after making the trek across state last season.
  • Kennesaw State will serve as book ends on the ASUN slate for the Bisons for the fourth straight season with the regular season finale coming at Allen Arena.
  • Lipscomb and USC Upstate will play twice in just five days at the end of January.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.