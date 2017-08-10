Lipscomb releases upcoming hoops schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On the heels of the first 20-win season in over a decade, the Lipscomb men’s basketball team is set to try to make it back-to-back seasons with 20-plus wins with the announcing of the 2017-18 schedule.

“We're looking forward to another exciting, challenging nonconference schedule,” said Lipscomb head coach Casey Alexander. “A new series with sister school Abilene Christian and our first ever series with Navy are exciting additions to the schedule. Also, playing four, Power-5 programs, will force us to grow up quickly, but also serves as a great opportunity to make some national noise much like our win at Missouri did last year.”

The Bisons will make trips to take on Alabama, Purdue, Tennessee and Texas during the nonconference slate. Alexander is also excited to take on the always challenging ASUN Conference portion of the schedule hoping to build in a 2016-17 season that saw his club finish with the best league winning percentage in school history.

“The ASUN is improving every year and I expect that trend to continue. We're making great progress toward moving our way to the top and we'd like to see that trend continue by building off of last season's second-place finish. We're really excited about the potential of this team, but nothing really matters until you play the games.”

Herd notes: