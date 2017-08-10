Police: Man allegedly shot by son dies, homicide charges pending

The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. (WSMV)

A man who was allegedly shot by his son last month has died, Metro police said Thursday.

Scottie Bailey Sr., 46, was found at his home on Cocoa Drive with a gunshot wound to his forehead. Police said he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Police said criminal homicide charges are pending against 15-year-old Scottie Bailey Jr.

Last month, police said the teen told investigators he was in his father’s bedroom looking at a pistol when the gun accidentally went off and hit his father.

After the shooting, the teen said he took a shower, changed clothes, cleaned his room and went to Antioch to see a friend. Police said the teen didn’t call 911 until he returned home with his friend more than three hours later.

Bailey Jr. was previously charged with attempted murder, unlawful handgun possession, evidence tampering and crack cocaine possession.

