Nashville's July 4 event generates more than $8M in spending - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville's July 4 event generates more than $8M in spending

Posted: Updated:
An estimated 240,000 people attended the 2017 July 4 events in Nashville. (WSMV) An estimated 240,000 people attended the 2017 July 4 events in Nashville. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville’s Independence Day celebration generated more than $8 million in direct visitor spending, an increase of 15 percent from 2016, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Thursday.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th generated $8.14 million this year, the release said. In 2016, the celebration generated $7.1 million.

“This family-friendly event continues to deliver great national and international media attention, strong attendance and outstanding economic activity for the city,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, chairman of the Nashville Convention & Visitor Corp board and president and managing partner at DVL Seigenthaler, in a news release. “Along with other major festivities like New Year’s Eve and CMA Fest, these events have emerged as major economic drivers for Nashville and are important contributors to our popularity as a destination.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department estimated 240,000 people attended the July 4 event.

Research showed that there were more out-of-town visitors in 2017 than in 2016. More than half of the visitors said they traveled to Nashville specifically for the Let Freedom Sing! event.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nashville's July 4 event generates more than $8M in spendingMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.