Nashville's July 4 event generates more than $8M in spending

Nashville’s Independence Day celebration generated more than $8 million in direct visitor spending, an increase of 15 percent from 2016, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Thursday.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th generated $8.14 million this year, the release said. In 2016, the celebration generated $7.1 million.

“This family-friendly event continues to deliver great national and international media attention, strong attendance and outstanding economic activity for the city,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, chairman of the Nashville Convention & Visitor Corp board and president and managing partner at DVL Seigenthaler, in a news release. “Along with other major festivities like New Year’s Eve and CMA Fest, these events have emerged as major economic drivers for Nashville and are important contributors to our popularity as a destination.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department estimated 240,000 people attended the July 4 event.

Research showed that there were more out-of-town visitors in 2017 than in 2016. More than half of the visitors said they traveled to Nashville specifically for the Let Freedom Sing! event.

