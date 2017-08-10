Man charged with arson in connection with restaurant fire - WSMV Channel 4

Man charged with arson in connection with Bellevue restaurant fire

Posted: Updated:
Si Kim (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Si Kim (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have made an arrest in an arson investigation that happened at a Japanese restaurant in Bellevue back in May.

Detectives said they were able to link Si Kim to the fire at Kyoto restaurant through his cellphone records.

According to the arrest affidavit, items belonging to Kim were also found inside the restaurant.

Back in May, investigators determined there were seven different areas throughout the restaurant where fires had been started.

Kim is charged with aggravated arson. His bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man charged with arson in connection with Bellevue restaurant fireMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.