According to investigators, the fire was started in multiple spots inside the Kyoto restaurant off Highway 100.

Fire investigators said they believe someone used gasoline to start the blaze. (WSMV)

Man charged with arson in connection with Bellevue restaurant fire

Police have made an arrest in an arson investigation that happened at a Japanese restaurant in Bellevue back in May.

Detectives said they were able to link Si Kim to the fire at Kyoto restaurant through his cellphone records.

According to the arrest affidavit, items belonging to Kim were also found inside the restaurant.

Back in May, investigators determined there were seven different areas throughout the restaurant where fires had been started.

Kim is charged with aggravated arson. His bond was set at $20,000.

