Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bellevue crash

Metro police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bellevue.

The wreck happened sometime Thursday morning on the 900 block of Hicks Road.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Bruce Bradley. Police said he was riding east on Hicks Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a driveway culvert. He was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in thick brush near a creek bed.

A woman who was out walking discovered Bradley’s body around 10 a.m.

The exact time of the crash is unknown. Police said a man on his way to work at 7:30 a.m. noticed the mailbox had been knocked over.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene. Toxicology testing is being conducted.

Police said Bradley lived near the scene of the crash.

