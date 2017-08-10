Sun Diner's Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash
Béarnaise Sauce
1/2 cup of egg yolk
1/4 cup of orange juice
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
1.5 teaspoons of Hot Sauce
1/2 teaspoon of Salt & Pepper
3/4 cup of clarified butter
1/4 cup of hot water (110 degrees)
2 tablespoons of clarified butter
Blend on Low:
1/2 cup of egg yolk, 1/4 cup of orange juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1.5 teaspoons of Hot Sauce, 1/2 teaspoon of Salt & Pepper
Pour 3/4 cup of clarified butter slowly into blender while blending.
Add Hot Water slowly to mixture
Sample consistency - blend until texture of a syrup and add remaining clarified butter until consistency is met
Short Rib Hash
1 lb of Hash Browns (raw)
6 Ounces of Short Rib (cooked)
3 Ounces of Caramelized Onions (cooked)
1.5 Ounces of Grated Parmesan
1/2 Teaspoon of Salt & Pepper
1.5 Ounces of Gravy
Place all ingredients listed above in mixing bowl - mix together.
Portion into 1/4's
Heat Skillet to Medium, add 1/2 teaspoon of oil and cook each portion till golden brown on each side.
Add 2 slices of Provolone Cheese and melt.
Plate Hash and
In Separate Skillet cook 2 Sunnyside eggs to be added on top of Short Rib and garnished with 1 ounce of Béarnaise Sauce and ounce of Fresh Arugula.