Sun Diner's Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

Béarnaise Sauce

1/2 cup of egg yolk

1/4 cup of orange juice

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1.5 teaspoons of Hot Sauce

1/2 teaspoon of Salt & Pepper

3/4 cup of clarified butter

1/4 cup of hot water (110 degrees)

2 tablespoons of clarified butter

Blend on Low:

1/2 cup of egg yolk, 1/4 cup of orange juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1.5 teaspoons of Hot Sauce, 1/2 teaspoon of Salt & Pepper

Pour 3/4 cup of clarified butter slowly into blender while blending.

Add Hot Water slowly to mixture

Sample consistency - blend until texture of a syrup and add remaining clarified butter until consistency is met

Short Rib Hash

1 lb of Hash Browns (raw)

6 Ounces of Short Rib (cooked)

3 Ounces of Caramelized Onions (cooked)

1.5 Ounces of Grated Parmesan

1/2 Teaspoon of Salt & Pepper

1.5 Ounces of Gravy

Place all ingredients listed above in mixing bowl - mix together.

Portion into 1/4's

Heat Skillet to Medium, add 1/2 teaspoon of oil and cook each portion till golden brown on each side.

Add 2 slices of Provolone Cheese and melt.

Plate Hash and

In Separate Skillet cook 2 Sunnyside eggs to be added on top of Short Rib and garnished with 1 ounce of Béarnaise Sauce and ounce of Fresh Arugula.