Female jailer charged with assaulting female inmate

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) - A corrections officer accused of assaulting an inmate has been arrested in Tennessee.

News outlets report 54-year-old Teresa Maria Howell was arrested Wednesday on an assault charge in connection with a June 16 assault on a female inmate at the Humphreys County Jail. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested special agents to investigate Howell and the alleged assault on June 19.

Howell is being held at the Humphreys County Jail on a $1,000 bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Further details about the incident have not been released. It's not clear if Howell is still employed by the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office.

