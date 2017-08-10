Female jailer charged with assaulting female inmate

For the first time, we are hearing the emotional pleas for help from those trapped by the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
A corrections officer accused of assaulting an inmate has been arrested in Tennessee.More >>
Former football coaches Robert Neyland and Phillip Fulmer highlight a star-studded Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame induction class.More >>
Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson has a curfew and must abstain from alcohol as part of the modifications to his bond conditions while he awaits an aggravated rape trial.More >>
Federal authorities will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss details of a fraud case in White County.More >>
A Metro police officer remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash on Tuesday.More >>
Instead of taking a school bus every day, some 4,500 Metro Nashville Public Schools students are choosing to take a city bus for free.More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is working to issue arrest warrants to 35 drug suspects Thursday morning.More >>
Saint Paul and the Broken Bones will be the headliners on opening night at Public Square Park.More >>
A woman called police around 10 p.m. Wednesday and said she had a fight with her husband and that he was armed with a gun.More >>
