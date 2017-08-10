Ex-Tennessee LB Johnson's bond conditions modified

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson has a curfew and must abstain from alcohol as part of the modifications to his bond conditions while he awaits an aggravated rape trial.

The changes come after Johnson's DUI arrest last month.

Under the modifications agreed to on Thursday, Johnson will be supervised by a pretrial release officer and must submit to drug screens upon request. He must abstain from alcohol, drugs and non-prescription medication and needs to abide by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Johnson, who played for Tennessee from 2011-14, was indicted along with former Volunteers defensive back Michael Williams in February 2015 on aggravated rape charges.

The rape charges are still pending. Johnson's next scheduled court date on the DUI charge is Sept. 13.

