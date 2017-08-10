Cheatham County deputies serving 35 arrest warrants in drug bust

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is working to issue arrest warrants to 35 suspects as part of a massive drug bust.

Five teams of deputies are out Thursday morning arresting suspects after a months-long investigation.

The sheriff's office is letting News 4 ride along as deputies make arrests.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Cheatham Co. Sheriff issuing arrest warrants to 35 drugs suspects this morning. We got to ride along. pic.twitter.com/Q1L8E4Xdo7 — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) August 10, 2017

Cheatham County takes down another drug suspect. They're going after 35 all together. pic.twitter.com/ZK34E0lSmQ — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) August 10, 2017

