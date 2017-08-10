Cheatham County deputies serving 35 arrest warrants in drug bust - WSMV Channel 4

Cheatham County deputies serving 35 arrest warrants in drug bust

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is working to issue arrest warrants to 35 suspects as part of a massive drug bust.

Five teams of deputies are out Thursday morning arresting suspects after a months-long investigation.

The sheriff's office is letting News 4 ride along as deputies make arrests.

