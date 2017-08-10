Cheatham Co. deputies serve 35 warrants for drug-related crimes - WSMV Channel 4

Cheatham County deputies serve 35 warrants for drug-related crimes

Police are arresting suspects as part of a drug bust. (WSMV) Police are arresting suspects as part of a drug bust. (WSMV)
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes.

Deputies had indictments for 35 different people and spent the morning trying to arrest them all.

The sheriff's office says drug addiction is an epidemic in the county and that the drug trade is most of the cause of their crime.

"We're seeing an increase in overdoses, we're seeing an increase in overdose deaths. We're probably averaging three to four a week," said Lt. Shannon Heflin.

News 4 was allowed to come along for the ride as deputies made arrests.

"You know, anything can go wrong, but our officers are very well trained. They know how to handle these situations and try to keep everyone safe, including themselves," Heflin said.

Deputies set up an outdoor processing center to take all of the suspects into custody more quickly.

