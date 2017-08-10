Live On the Green returns to Public Square Park on Thursday

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is working to issue arrest warrants to 35 drug suspects Thursday morning.More >>
Saint Paul and the Broken Bones will be the headliners on opening night at Public Square Park.
Instead of taking a school bus every day, some 4,500 Metro Nashville Public Schools students are choosing to take a city bus for free.
A woman called police around 10 p.m. Wednesday and said she had a fight with her husband and that he was armed with a gun.
The average teacher spends approximately $500 of their own money on school supplies every year. A local organization is stepping up to help teachers struggling to make ends meet.
The state of Tennessee has taken back control of a building after determining that it was no longer being used as a workshop for the blind.
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.
Keana Watters, 17, was last seen at her home in Coffee County on June 30. Police say they believe she may now be staying in Murfreesboro.
Metro Police are trying to figure out what happened to a man who died from his injuries after being found on the street near the Nashville International Airport.
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."
A woman has been accused of pretending to be a doctor and falsely claiming her preschool-age son had terminal cancer so he could receive unnecessary hospital care and opioids.
The three dogs enjoying some play time at Centennial Dog Park all belong to Don Bouchard.
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.
FBI agents said they did not arrest anyone at either location. They could not confirm whether or not evidence was seized from the homes.
The North Korean statement also says the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves"
New information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.
A woman called police around 10 p.m. Wednesday and said she had a fight with her husband and that he was armed with a gun.
