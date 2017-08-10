Live On the Green returns to Public Square Park on Thursday

Live On the Green returns to Nashville on Aug. 10. (WSMV)

The Live On the Green concert series returns to downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

Saint Paul and the Broken Bones will be the headliners on opening night at Public Square Park.

The free outdoor concert will begin around 6 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m.

Below is the full lineup for Thursday night's show.

Arkells - 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Michael Franti & Spearhead - 7:45 to 9 p.m.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones - 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Guests can bring small blankets or beach towels, umbrellas and portable/collapsible chairs. Pets are allowed, as long as they are on a leash.

Live On The Green will also be held Aug. 17, Aug. 24, Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.

Click here for more information, future concert lineups and FAQs.

