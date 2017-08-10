Program allows Metro students to ride MTA buses for free

Children getting to school safely is a concern for any parent, which is one of the driving forces behind a growing trend in Nashville.

Instead of taking a school bus every day, some 4,500 Metro Nashville Public Schools students are choosing to take a city bus for free.

This is part of MTA's StrIDe program, which started in 2014.

Since then, there has been a steady increase in the number of students choosing to take an MTA bus to school. Those students now make up 22 percent of MTA riders throughout the year.

It's available to all Metro high school students and middle school students who live in areas outside of the school bus routes. Students get a card to swipe on the bus that will take them to school and their extracurricular activities.

Taking a city bus for the first time can certainly be intimidating, so MTA offers training for parents and children.

MTA says local schools agree that the StrIDe program does more than get students from point A to point B.

"They feel that it empowers the students, gives them a feeling of independence of being able to go out on their own, be in the middle of the city, get to where they're going," said MTA spokeswoman Amanda Clelland.

