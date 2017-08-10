Tennessee looking to sell former workshop for the blind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state of Tennessee has taken back control of a building after determining that it was no longer being used as a workshop for the blind.

Department of General Services spokesman David Roberson tells The Tennessean that the agency will seek approval to sell the western Nashville building that has been owned by the state since 1929.

The state operated its own blind services workshop at the site until turning it over to Ed Lindsey Industries for the Blind in 2004. The deed said the property would revert to the state if the facility stopped being used as a "rehabilitation facility for the benefit of blind persons."

The facility over the years produced brooms, brushes and mops. The state found it ceased operations in 2015 and utilities are turned off.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

