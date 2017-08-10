Man arrested after standoff with police at south Nashville home

A nearly six-hour standoff has ended in south Nashville.

A woman called police around 10 p.m. Wednesday and said she had a fight with her husband, who was armed with a gun.

Police responded to the home on Jeffery Drive near Eisenhower Drive.

The man allegedly refused to surrender until around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the man has been charged with domestic assault and strangulation.

