Authorities: Missing teen may be staying in Murfreesboro

Keana Watters was last seen at her home in Coffee County on June 30.
Authorities believe a missing Coffee County girl may be in Murfreesboro.

Keana Watters, 17, was last seen at her home in Coffee County on June 30. Police say they believe she may now be staying in Murfreesboro.

Watters is 5’4” tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Watters’ whereabouts is asked to call Jason Dendy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 931-570-4427.

