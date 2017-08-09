Police investigating death of man found on Murfreesboro Pike

Metro Police are trying to figure out what happened to a man who died from his injuries after being found on the street near the Nashville International Airport.

Just before noon Tuesday, police responded to a call of a man lying by the road near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Foothill Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Tony Corsello unresponsive and bleeding from his nose.

Corsello was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he died Tuesday evening.

During an autopsy Wednesday, Corsello was found to have had a fractured skull and ribs. It is unknown whether he was struck by a vehicle, fell on his own or was assaulted. The exact cause of his death has not been determined.

Police are asking anyone who saw Corsello near Murfreesboro Pike and Foothill Drive between 10 and 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to call the South Precinct at 615-862-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

