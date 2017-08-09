Christian school sued, accused of covering up rape

A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
Keana Watters, 17, was last seen at her home in Coffee County on June 30. Police say they believe she may now be staying in Murfreesboro.More >>
Metro Police are trying to figure out what happened to a man who died from his injuries after being found on the street near the Nashville International Airport.More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
For the first time, we are hearing the emotional pleas for help from those trapped by the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
On July 31, an 87-year-old man was killed on that stretch of road after his car was hit by someone who was allegedly street racing. It happened in a school zone.More >>
The director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sat down for the first time to answer questions after all the emergency calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires were lost.More >>
For more than three years, the Sumner County School Board has engaged in a legal battle with activist Ken Jakes over whether the district should have to accept public records requests via email.More >>
The world is remembering Glen Campbell for his series of hits, his screen roles and his hosting gigs on TV. He was a man who took songs and turned them into standards.More >>
A teacher at Blackman Middle School is off the job after being charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning.More >>
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
New information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.More >>
A Florida day care center employee is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a parked van, police in Orlando said Tuesday.More >>
FBI agents said they did not arrest anyone at either location. They could not confirm whether or not evidence was seized from the homes.More >>
A New Jersey mom is accused of abandoning her 10-year-old son with special needs in the woods.More >>
Krispy Kreme is going to new heights for the total solar eclipse, which will sweep the nation on August 21st. A move the company says it has never done before.More >>
Adults in the United States are dying from colon and rectal cancers at an increasing rate about age 50, when they should just be beginning screenings, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.More >>
The North Korean statement also says the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves"More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died as a result of drug overdose, according to the coroner’s report released to News 4 on Wednesday.More >>
