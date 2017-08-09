Blackman Middle teacher charged with public intoxication before - WSMV Channel 4

Blackman Middle teacher charged with public intoxication before school

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Gracia (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Gracia (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A teacher at Blackman Middle School is off the job after being charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning.

A school spokesman said administration received a tip before school started that Christopher Gracia was possibly intoxicated. They intervened immediately.

The spokesman said it happened around 7:30 a.m.

Gracia, who was a math teacher, was charged with public intoxication and removed from campus.

School officials said Gracia will not be permitted to teach at any Rutherford County school.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.