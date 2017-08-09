Blackman Middle teacher charged with public intoxication before school

A teacher at Blackman Middle School is off the job after being charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning.

A school spokesman said administration received a tip before school started that Christopher Gracia was possibly intoxicated. They intervened immediately.

The spokesman said it happened around 7:30 a.m.

Gracia, who was a math teacher, was charged with public intoxication and removed from campus.

School officials said Gracia will not be permitted to teach at any Rutherford County school.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.