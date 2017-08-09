Middle Tennessee remembers Glen Campbell

The world is remembering Glen Campbell for his series of hits, his screen roles and his hosting gigs on TV. He was a man who took songs and turned them into standards.

Nashville singer-songwriter Chris Gantry has written thousands of songs, but he said the one recorded by Campbell was the gateway to all his best gigs.

"Dreams of the Everyday Housewife" was a big hit for Campbell in 1968. Gantry said he was living in an attic on West End when he wrote the song about a mother living in his building. He said a friend working for Columbia heard it and thought it'd be a good fit for Gary Puckett and the Union Gap. Gantry said Campbell caught it, loved it and released it first.

Gantry said that was the highlight of his life, and a collaboration that good was destiny.

"There couldn't be anything better to happen to anybody in the late '60s than to get a hit record with Glen Campbell," Gantry said. "He generated goodwill, and he uplifted people who are starving for things to give them hope. He gave people hope. His songs were like sunshine."

Gantry said "Dreams of the Everyday Housewife" was the only of his songs Campbell recorded, but the two remained good friends. Gantry has also just written and recorded a new song in memory of Campbell. It's called "Ghost of Music Row."

"Glen Campbell and people like that, they were founders," said downtown musician James Dillon after playing "Rhinestone Cowboy." "It's tragic a great star has died. It's a sad day in Nashville and around the world, but we're definitely paying respects to Glen today."

One Middle Tennessee organization said Campbell has also made a lasting impression on Alzheimer's awareness.

Justine Harris of Visiting Angels Senior Home Care said she met Ashley Campbell, Glen Campbell's daughter, a few years ago. Harris said through that meeting, she came to realize just how important Campbell's example could be to people diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Campbell's Alzheimer's diagnosis was first made public in 2011. Harris said many who are diagnosed stay at home and don't continue with their daily lives. Harris said Campbell was an inspiration by playing shows on stages and in medical facilities after his diagnosis.

"I think he's a very positive example," Harris said. "It shows that life does go on with being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Often times, families don't want to discuss Alzheimer's. It's something they want to keep private. With Mr. Campbell coming forward and his family being such big advocates for Alzheimer's, they put a face with this disease."

Harris added Campbell's story could also help more people be aware if a loved one is facing the symptoms of Alzheimer's. She advised for people to be seen by a neurologist after those symptoms in order to be in the forefront of the diagnosis.

