Metro officer recovering after crash involving alleged drunk driver

A Metro police officer remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash on Tuesday.

Police said Officer Jesse Cox, 31, was traveling west on Old Hickory Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. when an eastbound SUV veered into his lane and struck the driver’s side of his police car.

Cox suffered several broken bones.

The other driver, 44-year-old Paul Jordan, was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Police said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was driving on a revoked license.

Jordan will be arrested and charged with vehicular assault and DUI after he is released from the hospital.

Jordan’s passenger, 30-year-old Lindsey Penick, was arrested for DUI after police said she let Jordan drive the vehicle under the influence. She has been released on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.