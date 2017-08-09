500 food service jobs open in downtown Nashville due to worker shortage

The director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sat down for the first time to answer questions after all the emergency calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires were lost.More >>
The director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sat down for the first time to answer questions after all the emergency calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires were lost.More >>
The world is remembering Glen Campbell for his series of hits, his screen roles and his hosting gigs on TV. He was a man who took songs and turned them into standards.More >>
The world is remembering Glen Campbell for his series of hits, his screen roles and his hosting gigs on TV. He was a man who took songs and turned them into standards.More >>
A teacher at Blackman Middle School is off the job after being charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning.More >>
A teacher at Blackman Middle School is off the job after being charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning.More >>
Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died as a result of drug overdose, according to the coroner’s report released to News 4 on Wednesday.More >>
Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died as a result of drug overdose, according to the coroner’s report released to News 4 on Wednesday.More >>
A Metro police officer remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash on Tuesday.More >>
A Metro police officer remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash on Tuesday.More >>
Restaurants in downtown Nashville are struggling to find qualified people to work as the city’s growth has drained the pool of workers.More >>
Restaurants in downtown Nashville are struggling to find qualified people to work as the city’s growth has drained the pool of workers.More >>
The 911 call made to police in Littleton, CO, on July 29 shows the tragic details of how 22-year-old Max Barry died, more than 1,000 miles away from the city where his mother is mayor.More >>
The 911 call made to police in Littleton, CO, on July 29 shows the tragic details of how 22-year-old Max Barry died, more than 1,000 miles away from the city where his mother is mayor.More >>
The three dogs enjoying some play time at Centennial Dog Park all belong to Don Bouchard.More >>
The three dogs enjoying some play time at Centennial Dog Park all belong to Don Bouchard.More >>
New information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.More >>
New information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.More >>
John Mayer payed tribute to country music legend Glen Campbell during his concert at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
John Mayer payed tribute to country music legend Glen Campbell during his concert at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
New information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.More >>
New information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.More >>
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
A Florida day care center employee is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a parked van, police in Orlando said Tuesday.More >>
A Florida day care center employee is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a parked van, police in Orlando said Tuesday.More >>
A New Jersey mom is accused of abandoning her 10-year-old son with special needs in the woods.More >>
A New Jersey mom is accused of abandoning her 10-year-old son with special needs in the woods.More >>
FBI agents said they did not arrest anyone at either location. They could not confirm whether or not evidence was seized from the homes.More >>
FBI agents said they did not arrest anyone at either location. They could not confirm whether or not evidence was seized from the homes.More >>
Adults in the United States are dying from colon and rectal cancers at an increasing rate about age 50, when they should just be beginning screenings, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.More >>
Adults in the United States are dying from colon and rectal cancers at an increasing rate about age 50, when they should just be beginning screenings, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.More >>
Krispy Kreme is going to new heights for the total solar eclipse, which will sweep the nation on August 21st. A move the company says it has never done before.More >>
Krispy Kreme is going to new heights for the total solar eclipse, which will sweep the nation on August 21st. A move the company says it has never done before.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died as a result of drug overdose, according to the coroner’s report released to News 4 on Wednesday.More >>
Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died as a result of drug overdose, according to the coroner’s report released to News 4 on Wednesday.More >>
The North Korean statement also says the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves"More >>
The North Korean statement also says the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves"More >>