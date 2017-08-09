How to handle pets during solar eclipse

The three dogs enjoying some play time at Centennial Dog Park all belong to Don Bouchard.

“Love dogs. No kids, just dogs,” Bouchard said.

So when the sun does its disappearing act for a few minutes on Aug. 21, he cares to wonder how his dogs will react.

"Dogs are weird. They can act odd sometimes, so it'll be interesting. I have no idea,” Bouchard said. "One of the things I was thinking, pets don't really look up at the sun.”

Kenneth Tallier has some ideas. He runs Nashville's Humane Association and is surrounded by cats and dogs every day.

"Use same rules you'd use during Fourth of July. Where it's a once-in-a-lifetime event, not sure what happens ‘til it happens,” Tallier said.

If you're over the top, A-plus nervous, protective dog goggles do exist. If you're more C-minus concerned, you've got options too.

"How about we make sure they have collars on, up to darkness IDs and keep them inside,” Tallier said. “If you have company coming over for a viewing party, keep them in a room so they don't accidentally get out and get lost in the dark."

Who knows? Will hounds and huskies howl at the moon in the afternoon? Will your calico cat cower when we lose solar power?

"Try to think how dogs and cats react in nighttime, they are more active. So will your cat wake up from his 23-hour nap and be ready to play and play, and then that's enough, need to go back to sleep,” Tallier said.

