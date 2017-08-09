Teen suffers minor injuries after being hit by car in Murfreesboro school zone

Murfreesboro police say a teen was struck by a vehicle in a school zone on Wednesday.

It happened on Warrior Drive around 3 p.m. Police say the 14-year-old darted in front of a car and was hit, suffering minor injuries.

Police said the scene was cleared quickly. They reminded drivers to slow down and watch for children in school zones.

