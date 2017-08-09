Autopsy: Max Barry had opioids, cocaine and marijuana in system

Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died as a result of drug overdose, according to the coroner’s report released to Channel 4 on Wednesday.

The report said Max Barry, 22, had a combination of opioids, sedatives, cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time of his death on July 29 in Littleton, CO.

Dawn B. Holmes, MD, the forensic pathologist who examined Max Barry, also said hypertensive cardiovascular disease; morbid obesity; and hepatic steatosis were significant contributing factors.

Mayor Barry will be talking about drug addiction and the impact on her family on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 5:30 p.m.

