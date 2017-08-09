Neighbors raise concerns about street racing on Antioch Pike

Neighbors in Glencliff say they have had it with people racing down Antioch Pike.
On July 31, an 87-year-old man was killed on that stretch of road after his car was hit by someone who was allegedly street racing.
It happened in a school zone.
“Mainly you hear the noise first. You hear the loud revving of the engines,” said Alex Reed, who has lived in Glencliff for eight years. “It could be coming from any direction.
“You've got these long streets that are a couple miles long, and they're straight. (Racers) are taking side streets, they're going through neighborhoods,” Reed added.
Three schools are within a mile of each other along this stretch of Antioch Pike.
Reed said street racers come and go in phases.
“There will be an uproar. Neighbors say they have to have more patrols,” Reed said. “But it hasn't really deterred the continuous problem we have.”
James Bryan, 87, was killed when police say a Nissan driven by 20-year-old Kevin Carcamo-Rodriguez slammed into him.
Police say Carcamo-Rodriguez was racing. He was given a ticket. Police say more charges could be coming soon.
“This really is time. We don't want any more of those (accidents) happening in our neighborhood,” Reed said.
Metro police say they have upped patrols in the area. However, since each act of racing can last as little as 15 seconds, there are challenges with catching drivers in the act.
Matt Vrba spends his days contracting a house on Antioch Pike.
“You hear cars screaming, and then 10 to 15 seconds later, you see them just racing by. It happens all the time,” Vrba said.
He's skeptical about patrols in the area.
“I would just like to see more of a police presence,” he said. “In two months, I have not seen one squad car on this road.”
News 4 reached out to Metro Public Works about actions they're taking. They said they are starting a pilot project in this area to lower speed limits and make it more walkable.
We did see an unmarked police car pulling people over for speeding on Wednesday, but did not see any street racing.
