Man charged in death of woman in wrong-way crash in June

Ronald R. Harris, 58, of Nashville, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault by Metro Police after a June 30 crash on Briley Parkway. (Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

A Nashville man has been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash in June on Briley Parkway that killed one person and injured another, according to police.

Ronald R. Harris, 58, of Nashville, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault after the June 30 crash on Briley Parkway near Eatons Creek Road that claimed the life of Freida Clark, 74, and injured Jacques T. Johnson, 35.

According to the news release, Harris was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Briley Parkway around 10 p.m. in his Chevrolet Impala when he collided head-on with a GMC Denali driven by Johnson. Clark was a passenger in the front seat.

Johnson and Clark were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Johnson was treated and released. Clark died from her injuries on Monday.

Police said Harris also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt. Testing discovered his blood alcohol level was 0.225. Police said an empty bottle of whiskey was located in the driver’s area of Harris’ vehicle.

Harris is being held on a $60,000 bond.

