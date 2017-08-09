Woman carjacked by 4 men on Lipscomb University campus

The suspects are believed to be using this vehicle. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police are still trying to track down the four men who carjacked a woman on the Lipscomb University campus this weekend.

The victim said she had just left the Lipscomb Academy parking lot and had stopped along the 3900 block of Granny White Pike to text a family member around 11 p.m.

According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of her car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

The victim them got out of her car, which is when one of the teens told her to run. She called police from a nearby home.

The suspects drove up to the scene in what police think was a Toyota 4Runner with a sunroof. The vehicle may have had a sticker on the lower driver's side.

The victim's blue 2003 Hyundai Sonata, with TN license plate R1500W, has still not been found.

Anyone who identifies the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can also submit information by texting the word "CASH" to 274637 or online.

