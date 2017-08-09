Music City honors life, legacy of Glen Campbell

One of country music's top recording artists of all time is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.

Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.

John Mayer payed tribute to country music legend Glen Campbell during his concert at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

John Mayer played a Glen Campbell song during his concert in Nashville on Tuesday night. (WSMV)

While Glen Campbell's passing was not unexpected, those who knew him, even just through his music, are hurting.

The Rhinestone Cowboy picked up a $5 department store guitar at 4 years old, and the rest is history.

For many fans, Campbell was everywhere.

"I remember hearing his songs as a little girl when we would go to the neighborhood taverns," said Gina Cook.

Campbell was on record players, the radio and even televisions.

"A lot of the audience that didn't know Glen like me, watching his TV show as a kid, with the documentary on his last tour, I think a whole new generation has come to know Glen and what he means to country music," said fan Jay Knox.

Knox said he is saddened about the death of one of his favorite performers but was grateful to be at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday to reflect on his life and legacy.

"You take a day to spend at the home of country music, and then an event like that happens, and life is precious. Eighty-one good years," Knox said. "He was such a big part of the Opry family and what he has done for country music over the years."

One of the last times fans saw Campbell perform was in his documentary, which was released in 2014.

The family invited a film crew to come on his last tour after learning about his Alzheimer's diagnosis. The tour was cut short because Campbell's disease was progressing too quickly.

A few months ago, News 4 sat down with Kim, Campbell's wife of 35 years. She said at that time that Campbell was in his final stages of the disease.

Campbell leaves behind his wife and eight children.

His daughter, Ashley, wrote a song to help cope with the disease. On Tuesday night, she tweeted, "I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be."

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

