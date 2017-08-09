Burger Up's Heirloom Tomato Salad

Marinated Tomatoes
Tomato 10 Washed, cut in eights
Habanero 1 seeded, membrane removed, minced
Garlic 5 shaved thin on mandolin
Basil 15 leaves chiffonade
Balsamic Vinegar 1 cup
Extra virgin olive Oil 2 cups
Salt to taste
Salt tomatoes after you cut them. Then add everything else and gently stir.
· Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar Reduction
Balsamic Vinegar 1 gallon
Sugar 1 cup
Olive & Sinclair Chocolate 12 oz
Begin by reducing the Balsamic Vinegar by half with low heat. Add sugar and chocolate after balsamic has reduced. Keep cooking for an hour while stirring to avoid lumps of sugar and chocolate. Let cool and keep from refrigeration.
Heirloom Tomato Salad - Process
Ingredients:
Baby Arugula 1 Handful
Heirloom Tomatoes 5 Each
Marinade 1 oz
Mozzarella 6 Each
Chocolate Vin. 1 oz
Process:
Mix Chili Vin. With baby arugula in mixing bowl
Place tossed arugula in flat bowl
Build tomatoes around arugula
Build mozzarella between tomato wedges
Drizzle chocolate balsamic on top