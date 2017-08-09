Burger Up's Heirloom Tomato Salad - WSMV Channel 4

Burger Up's Heirloom Tomato Salad

Posted: Updated:

Marinated Tomatoes

Tomato                10 Washed, cut in eights
Habanero            1 seeded, membrane removed, minced
Garlic                5 shaved thin on mandolin
Basil                15 leaves chiffonade    
Balsamic Vinegar        1 cup
Extra virgin olive Oil        2 cups
Salt                to taste

Salt tomatoes after you cut them. Then add everything else and gently stir.

·    Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

Balsamic Vinegar        1 gallon
    Sugar                1 cup
    Olive & Sinclair Chocolate    12 oz
                

Begin by reducing the Balsamic Vinegar by half with low heat. Add sugar and chocolate after balsamic has reduced. Keep cooking for an hour while stirring to avoid lumps of sugar and chocolate.  Let cool and keep from refrigeration.

Heirloom Tomato Salad - Process

Ingredients:
Baby Arugula            1 Handful
Heirloom Tomatoes        5 Each
Marinade            1 oz
Mozzarella            6 Each
Chocolate Vin.            1 oz

Process:
Mix Chili Vin. With baby arugula in mixing bowl
Place tossed arugula in flat bowl
Build tomatoes around arugula
Build mozzarella between tomato wedges
Drizzle chocolate balsamic on top

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.