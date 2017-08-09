Burger Up's Heirloom Tomato Salad

Marinated Tomatoes

Tomato 10 Washed, cut in eights

Habanero 1 seeded, membrane removed, minced

Garlic 5 shaved thin on mandolin

Basil 15 leaves chiffonade

Balsamic Vinegar 1 cup

Extra virgin olive Oil 2 cups

Salt to taste

Salt tomatoes after you cut them. Then add everything else and gently stir.

· Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

Balsamic Vinegar 1 gallon

Sugar 1 cup

Olive & Sinclair Chocolate 12 oz



Begin by reducing the Balsamic Vinegar by half with low heat. Add sugar and chocolate after balsamic has reduced. Keep cooking for an hour while stirring to avoid lumps of sugar and chocolate. Let cool and keep from refrigeration.

Heirloom Tomato Salad - Process

Ingredients:

Baby Arugula 1 Handful

Heirloom Tomatoes 5 Each

Marinade 1 oz

Mozzarella 6 Each

Chocolate Vin. 1 oz

Process:

Mix Chili Vin. With baby arugula in mixing bowl

Place tossed arugula in flat bowl

Build tomatoes around arugula

Build mozzarella between tomato wedges

Drizzle chocolate balsamic on top