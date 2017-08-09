58 pounds of marijuana seized during Inglewood drug bust - WSMV Channel 4

58 pounds of marijuana seized during Inglewood drug bust

Arthur Williams was charged in connection with the bust. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Arthur Williams was charged in connection with the bust. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police said they seized 58 pounds of marijuana. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police said they seized 58 pounds of marijuana. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police seized over 50 pounds of marijuana during a raid in Inglewood.

Officers said they also found Xanax pills and a gun inside the home on Inglewood Circle South.

Arthur Williams, 42, was arrested in connection to the bust.

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.
