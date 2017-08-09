Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Prosecutors: Indentation in Holly Bobo's skull consistent with bullet hole

Shocking new information that gives possible insight into how Holly Bobo died was revealed in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors say they found an indentation in Bobo' skull consistent with a bullet hole.

The trial for Zach Adams, one of three suspects charged in the case, is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.

The attorneys and judge in the case gathered for a motions hearing on Wednesday morning ahead of next month's trial.

Bobo, who was a nursing student, disappeared from her Decatur County home six years ago.

