2017 inductees for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced

Jim McBride is one of this year's inductees to the hall of fame. (WSMV) Jim McBride is one of this year's inductees to the hall of fame. (WSMV)
The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced who be joining their prestigious circle later this year.

Vern Gosdin, Jim McBride, Walt Aldridge and Tim Nichols will be inducted into the hall of fame during a gala on Oct. 23 at Music City Center.

Aldridge and Nichols are in the songwriter category.

McBride will be joining the veteran songwriter category.

Gosdin, who died in 2009, is in the songwriter/artist category.

"The quality of songs that emanate from the legendary Nashville songwriting community is most often the standard by which songwriters measure their success," said Pat Alger, chair of the organization's board of directors, in a news release. "Iconic songs from its eminent songwriters help make this town the musical sanctuary it has become, and in turn, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates the illustrious careers of those songwriters each year by inducting four new members, the highest honor that any Nashville songwriter can hope for."

