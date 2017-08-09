Video: John Mayer pays tribute to Glen Campbell - WSMV Channel 4

Video: John Mayer pays tribute to Glen Campbell during Nashville show

Posted: Updated:
John Mayer played a Glen Campbell song during his concert in Nashville on Tuesday night. (WSMV) John Mayer played a Glen Campbell song during his concert in Nashville on Tuesday night. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

John Mayer payed tribute to country music legend Glen Campbell during his concert at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

Campbell died at age 81 on Tuesday after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Mayer played Campbell's hit, "Gentle On My Mind," which was recorded in 1967.

The song was written by John Hartford. Campbell heard it on the radio and reportedly fell in love with it.

He recorded his own version, which won two Grammy Awards for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance (Male) and Best Country & Western Recording in 1967.

Below is a video of Campbell performing the song.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.