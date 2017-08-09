Video: John Mayer pays tribute to Glen Campbell during Nashville show

John Mayer played a Glen Campbell song during his concert in Nashville on Tuesday night. (WSMV)

John Mayer payed tribute to country music legend Glen Campbell during his concert at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

Campbell died at age 81 on Tuesday after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Mayer played Campbell's hit, "Gentle On My Mind," which was recorded in 1967.

The song was written by John Hartford. Campbell heard it on the radio and reportedly fell in love with it.

He recorded his own version, which won two Grammy Awards for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance (Male) and Best Country & Western Recording in 1967.

Below is a video of Campbell performing the song.

@JohnMayer thank you for the best concert I've ever been to. Also, the Glen Campbell tribute was awesome. Brought a tear in my eye. pic.twitter.com/h7R0Lfyq4M — YourMom2319 (@thickthighs2319) August 9, 2017

#JohnMayer 's beautiful tribute to Glen Campbell in Nashville last night??Gentle on my Mind??John,u played it right ??https://t.co/1J13Fl59Sr pic.twitter.com/2Mr5G38glE — Sarah ?? (@SarahAW1982) August 9, 2017

.@JohnMayer played "Gentle on my mind" in honor of Glen Campbell passing away today. I love this man pic.twitter.com/Z340gNXmgq — jonah (@_justjonah) August 9, 2017

