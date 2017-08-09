FBI agents responding to 2 homes in Murfreesboro

There is a heavy police presence at a home in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

FBI agents have responded to two homes in Murfreesboro.

One house is located in the 2500 block of Spaulding Circle, while the second location is on Pecan Ridge Drive.

The Murfreesboro Police Department also responded to the scene on Spaulding Circle.

News 4 spoke with a neighbor on Spaulding Circle, who said he woke up to loud banging noises Wednesday morning.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.