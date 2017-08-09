FBI agents execute search warrants at 2 Murfreesboro homes

There is a heavy police presence at a home in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

FBI agents conducted search warrants at two homes in Murfreesboro early Wednesday morning.

One house is located in the 2500 block of Spaulding Circle, while the second home is on Pecan Ridge Drive.

FBI agents said they did not arrest anyone at either location. They could not confirm whether or not evidence was seized from the homes.

Neighbors told News 4 that a couple lives at the home on Spaulding Circle with their teenage children.

Rod Faulk said he was frightened when he heard loud banging sounds early Wednesday morning.

"I was sound asleep in bed and heard two loud booms. Got up and looked out and saw all the activity," he said. "It sounded like a gun going off."

Faulk said an FBI agent told him it was a flash bang.

Authorities would not say if the two raids were connected.

