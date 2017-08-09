Immunizations required for Metro students heading back to school

With Metro Schools back in session, time is running out to get your child's required immunizations.

Students are required to have a Tennessee Department of Health immunization certificate to be able to attend class.

If parents do not want their children to receive a specific vaccination, health care providers must fill out a medical exemption form that explains why that vaccination would do harm to the child.

Religious exemptions are accepted but require a signed statement from a parent or guardian that explains why the vaccine conflicts with their religious beliefs or practices.

Kids starting kindergarten must be up-to-date before they can start. Seventh-graders also need two additional vaccines.

Students transferring from out-of-state must also have updated vaccinations.

Some children are able to receive free, federally funded vaccines. Officials will charge an administration fee of $20, but the cost can be adjusted according to parents' income levels.

Click here for more detailed information about immunizations for Metro students.

Below is a list of the public health centers in Nashville:

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Avenue - Suite 120

615-340-5607

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday

Closed for staff meetings the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

East Nashville Public Health Center

1015 East Trinity Lane

615-862-7916

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday

Closed for staff meetings the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel Street

615-862-7940

7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday

Thursday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Closed for staff meetings on the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

