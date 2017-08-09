John Overton High School opening late after construction delays

John Overton High School is finally set to open up after a two-day delay.

Officials at Metro Nashville Public Schools wanted to open Monday, but renovations to the school fell behind over the summer break.

The high school is undergoing a $40 million renovation.

Contractors said they fell behind because of the aggressive schedule, the age of the building and the shortage of labor.

Metro Schools officials said the building was ready on Monday, but they wanted to give teachers and staff the time they needed to prepare their classrooms.

The two days students missed will be made up Dec. 12 through Dec. 15. They will have full days when the rest of the district has half days.

Classes will begin at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday.

