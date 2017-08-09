Glen Campbell's public Alzheimer's battle set his legacy

By KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Those who worked with Glen Campbell on a documentary chronicling his final performances after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease say the project had a profound impact on families affected by the disease.

Campbell's family said Tuesday that the singer died at age 81. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011, and his poignant struggle to continue making music after the diagnosis was the subject of the award-winning 2014 documentary "Glen Campbell...I'll Be Me."

Those involved with the film say Campbell remained upbeat throughout production and was always telling jokes. Director James Keach says Campbell was told to hang up his guitar, but he wanted to go out singing.

Keach says he heard from many people who said the film helped them deal with the disease's effects on their families.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.