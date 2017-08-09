East Tennessee woman charged with killing husband

Those who worked with Glen Campbell on a documentary chronicling his final performances after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease say the project had a profound impact on families affected by the disease.More >>
Those who worked with Glen Campbell on a documentary chronicling his final performances after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease say the project had a profound impact on families affected by the disease.More >>
A Tennessee woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and aggravated assault in a 5-year-old boy's death in 2015.More >>
A Tennessee woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and aggravated assault in a 5-year-old boy's death in 2015.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee woman has been charged with murder in the death of her husband.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee woman has been charged with murder in the death of her husband.More >>
The victims told police the suspects were armed with handguns and demanded their belongings.More >>
The victims told police the suspects were armed with handguns and demanded their belongings.More >>
A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.More >>
A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.More >>
Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.More >>
Some neighbors claim a stretch of road that's already a hazard and inconvenience is about to get worse. Construction has started on a new subdivision of land annexed by Smyrna.More >>
Some neighbors claim a stretch of road that's already a hazard and inconvenience is about to get worse. Construction has started on a new subdivision of land annexed by Smyrna.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
Nashville is growing by the hundreds each weeks, which means more people are in need of doctors.More >>
Nashville is growing by the hundreds each weeks, which means more people are in need of doctors.More >>