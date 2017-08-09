East Tennessee woman charged with killing husband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee woman has been charged with murder in the death of her husband.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Tuesday that 46-year-old Timothy Ray Smith was found dead in a home in Andersonville on June 23. A cause of death was not disclosed in the news release.

The bureau says the man's wife, 44-year-old Shannon Smith, has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. She was booked into the Union County Jail on $250,000 bond.

It is not immediately clear if Smith has a lawyer. A phone message left with the criminal court clerk's office late Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.