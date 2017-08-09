Search ongoing for 4 armed robbers in south Nashville

Police are on the hunt for four men who robbed two victims in south Nashville overnight.

The victims told police the suspects were armed with handguns and demanded their belongings.

According to police, the victims were parked in their car on University Court, which is near the Tony Sudekum Apartments.

One of the victims was hit on the head by one of the gunmen. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials have not been able to release a specific description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

