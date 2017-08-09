Search ongoing for 4 armed robbers in south Nashville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Those who worked with Glen Campbell on a documentary chronicling his final performances after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease say the project had a profound impact on families affected by the disease.More >>
Those who worked with Glen Campbell on a documentary chronicling his final performances after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease say the project had a profound impact on families affected by the disease.More >>
A Tennessee woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and aggravated assault in a 5-year-old boy's death in 2015.More >>
A Tennessee woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and aggravated assault in a 5-year-old boy's death in 2015.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee woman has been charged with murder in the death of her husband.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee woman has been charged with murder in the death of her husband.More >>
The victims told police the suspects were armed with handguns and demanded their belongings.More >>
The victims told police the suspects were armed with handguns and demanded their belongings.More >>
A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.More >>
A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.More >>
Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.More >>
Some neighbors claim a stretch of road that's already a hazard and inconvenience is about to get worse. Construction has started on a new subdivision of land annexed by Smyrna.More >>
Some neighbors claim a stretch of road that's already a hazard and inconvenience is about to get worse. Construction has started on a new subdivision of land annexed by Smyrna.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
Nashville is growing by the hundreds each weeks, which means more people are in need of doctors.More >>
Nashville is growing by the hundreds each weeks, which means more people are in need of doctors.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.More >>
Adults in the United States are dying from colon and rectal cancers at an increasing rate about age 50, when they should just be beginning screenings, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.More >>
Adults in the United States are dying from colon and rectal cancers at an increasing rate about age 50, when they should just be beginning screenings, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.More >>
A New Jersey mom is accused of abandoning her 10-year-old son with special needs in the woods.More >>
A New Jersey mom is accused of abandoning her 10-year-old son with special needs in the woods.More >>
Twitter’s been on fire with people amazed by cats that seem compelled to park themselves in squares of tape marked out on the floor.More >>
Twitter’s been on fire with people amazed by cats that seem compelled to park themselves in squares of tape marked out on the floor.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.More >>
A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
“What do you see?” That’s the question begging for an answer and the internet is more than willing to oblige. In a tweet sent by dip$, a picture of snakes curled up look strangely like donuts.More >>
“What do you see?” That’s the question begging for an answer and the internet is more than willing to oblige. In a tweet sent by dip$, a picture of snakes curled up look strangely like donuts.More >>